Statement on the state of affairs in the country

The Law Society of Zimbabwe has taken note of the current developments in the country. It particularly notes the assurances of peace and calm given by those behind the recent events. The Law Society of Zimbabwe also takes heart at the assurances that Constitutional order will be respected and restored. The Law Society of Zimbabwe is committed to justice and the rule of law. We are thus encouraged by the undertaking not to interfere with the independence of the judiciary. We hope that everything to follow the constitution will be respected and due process will be observed for all actions to be taken. We further call for a quick return to Constitutional order.

We call upon fellow citizens to respect individual rights and in particular property rights and individual security.

Source: Law Society of Zimbabwe