Weekly Edition of the Crisis Report

  • The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition and Centre for Community Development in Zimbabwe launched a Voter Registration Campaign mobilizing citizens in peri-urban and rural communities. We give coverage of Kadoma and Chinhoyi outreach meetings
  • Wedza based CSO petitions the Minister over partisan food distribution
  • Civil Society expresses disgust at the continued wanton violation of the constitution following the recent reversal of the appointment of the Prosecutor General
  • In this week’s election update, civil society is worried with cases of misinformation and intimidation of potential registrants posing questions if the country can have a credible election in 2018

