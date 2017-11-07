Weekly Edition of the Crisis Report

In this issue:
- The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition and Centre for Community Development in Zimbabwe launched a Voter Registration Campaign mobilizing citizens in peri-urban and rural communities. We give coverage of Kadoma and Chinhoyi outreach meetings
- Wedza based CSO petitions the Minister over partisan food distribution
- Civil Society expresses disgust at the continued wanton violation of the constitution following the recent reversal of the appointment of the Prosecutor General
- In this week’s election update, civil society is worried with cases of misinformation and intimidation of potential registrants posing questions if the country can have a credible election in 2018
Source: Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition