Weekly Edition of the Crisis Report

In this issue:

  • Civil society takes a swipe at President Mugabe’s order to evict vendors in all major cities​
  • We give updates on the Biometric Voter Registration Blitz Phase 1 which commenced on the 10th October 2017
  • CiZC Spokesperson gives an analysis of the recent Cabinet reshuffle
  • Attempts by President Mugabe to close democratic space following the creation of the Ministry of
  • Cyber Security, Threat Detection and Mitigation
  • Heal Zimbabwe shares nationwide updates on the BVR process

Source: Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition

