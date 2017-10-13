Weekly Edition of the Crisis Report

In this issue:
- Civil society takes a swipe at President Mugabe’s order to evict vendors in all major cities
- We give updates on the Biometric Voter Registration Blitz Phase 1 which commenced on the 10th October 2017
- CiZC Spokesperson gives an analysis of the recent Cabinet reshuffle
- Attempts by President Mugabe to close democratic space following the creation of the Ministry of
- Cyber Security, Threat Detection and Mitigation
- Heal Zimbabwe shares nationwide updates on the BVR process
Source: Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition