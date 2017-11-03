ZimRights, ERC mobilise vendors to register to vote

THREE civic groups, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights), the Elections Resource Centre (ERC) and the Vendors Initiative for Socio-Economic Transformation (VISET) held a Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) mobilisation meeting with vendors’ representatives in Harare.

The Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) met up with over 50 Harare-based vendors’ representatives under VISET on Thursday, November 2, 2017, in a bid to mobilise the informal traders to register as voters in the ongoing blitz, as well as urge them to mobilise people in their socioeconomic sector.

VISET Director, Samuel Wadzai, encouraged vendors in Zimbabwe to participate in all electoral processes in the country as it is their constitutional right to do so.

“We urge you to register and participate in all the electoral processes, but your vote is still your choice to make,” said Wadzai.

Wadzai encouraged vendors to go and register as well as mobilise their peers to participate in the forthcoming 2018 harmonised elections.

The VISET director advised vendors to engage in “street conversational mobilisation,” whereby they would promote voter mobilisation in the streets of Harare during their business moments.

ERC Training and Outreach Project Officer, Solomon Bobosibunu, urged vendors to partake in electoral processes, starting with registering to vote.

“We should take the responsibility by registering and not continue blaming political parties for socio-economic hardships.

“Vendors have the ability to interact with many people hence they can influence voter registration,” said Bobosibunu.

ZimRights Senior Programmes Officer, Leo Chamahwinya, encouraged vendors to register to vote.

He elaborated on the relevance of the Constitution particularly Chapter 4, which contains the Declaration of Rights.

“We want to make sure that our fellow citizens exercise their political right to vote hence it starts with registering to vote now.

“Citizens are employers of politicians and it is their right to vote for the candidates of their choice,” said Chamahwinya.

Chamahwinya encouraged vendors to be involved in #10X10 voter registration campaign and mobilise ten people each to register to vote.

ZimRights Legal manager, Nancy Madzivire, commissioned affidavit forms for proof of residence for those in attendance who had not yet registered to vote.

Hats, caps and t-shirts, flyers and posters were among the material that was distributed at the meeting.

Source: ZimRights