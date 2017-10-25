BVR mobilisation visits Harare’s high density suburbs

THE Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) together with the Election Resource Centre (ERC) held Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) mobilisation campaign roadshows in Kuwadzana, Highfield, Mufakose and Whitecliff on Tuesday.

Since the national launch in Chitungwiza on October 14, the two civil society organisations are holding the mobilisation campaigns countrywide under the punchline ‘10×10 TESE/SONKE,’ which urges each person to mobilise 10 others to register as voters.

The two trucks left the ZimRights offices each with a Public Address (PA) system and a dance group as well as BVR educators from the organisations.

Popular musician and dancer Wasu Dakota alongside with her group gave enjoyable dance performances in front of the crowd in Kuwadzana.

Nixon Nyikadzino, on behalf of ZimRights and ERC, educated participants on BVR processes such as national documents required, registration centres and on dates and phases they belong to during ZEC’s ongoing blitz to register voters.

Entertainment drew public attention, giving room for civil society to educate the citizens on the ongoing BVR processes.

Blurring ERC’s and ZimRights’s BVR jingles from the trucks, the team moved from one place to another.

Different issues were raised as some were unaware of the requirements needed to register and or did not have national IDs.

Those were the questions that were addressed during the campaign in a bid to encourage community members to go and register in their numbers.

The civic groups took this chance to clarify that an affidavit can be issued instead and they managed to commission over 50 people at the roadshows in Kuwadzana.

Flyers containing detailed BVR information as well as affidavit forms were distributed during these roadshows.

The civic groups clarified that any person can register anywhere and still vote at their polling stations as this uncertainty had seen many people reluctant to register, thinking that it would be inconvenient to them come 2018 elections.

The public was left well versed with necessary knowledge on the BVR processes and wanting more of Wasu Dakota’s highly decorated dancing performances.

Source: ZimRights