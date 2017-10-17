BVR mobilsation roadshows kick off

CIVIL society has kicked off roadshows across the country in an effort to educate citizens about the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) exercise and urge them to register as voters ahead of the 2018 elections.

Ten branded trucks sourced by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) and the Election Resource Centre (ERC) have already been deployed to different provinces supported by artists where they will move from one place to the other.

Deployment of the vehicles started on Monday, October 16, 2017, and was guided by the areas being currently visited by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) during the first phase from October 10 to October 25 of its BVR blitz.

At the end of the current blitz and as ZEC enters its second blitz the voter mobilisation, education and observation mobile teams put together by the civil society groups will be redeployed.

On Saturday, October 14, the two organisations launched the nationwide campaign at Chigovanyika shopping centre in Chitungwiza, which drew thousands of people.

Popular dancehall artists, Soul Jah Love and Guspy Warrior were some of the entertainment acts at the event.

Commissioners of oaths assisted people who wanted to acquire proof of residence and register at the nearby voter registration centre.

ZEC voter educators also took the opportunity to educate members of the public about the ongoing BVR blitz.

