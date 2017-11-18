Took these earlier in the day from a tree opposite statehouse.

My thoughts on the day – I am not for ZDF, War Veterans or Zanu PF. I do not deny that Machiavellian elements in Zanu PF may use this march for their self interest and not for the people. But sometimes it is good to follow your heart and not your head. It felt right to march today. Zanu PF and co and are fellow Zimbabweans and human beings after all. And with no disrespect to the many activists who have suffered I would say if one can’t join hands with your enemy when you agree then what hope is there?

Source: Jason Owen