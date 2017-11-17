Voter registration continues, despite military operation

DESPITE the political uncertainty since an unusual military activity began on Wednesday, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has pressed ahead with the third phase of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) blitz.

On Thursday, November 16, 2017, ZEC deployed its staff in different parts of the country as civil society observers seeded by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) and the Election Resource Centre (ERC) under the #10×10 and #RegisterElectEngage campaigns continued to give updates.

In a number of centres in Harare such in Budiriro, Chitubu shopping Centre, Chembira Primary School, and Genview 7 in Harare there was a slow start to the voter registration process as people waited in queues for the machines to arrive.

There were also reports that machines did not have power at Matombo Primary School and Munyikwa Primary School in Gutu as well as malfunctioning of the machine at Shashe Building in Gwanda just after the centre opened.

Smooth operations were recorded at Pfupajena Primary School in Chegutu, Chitsere Primary School in Sunningdale, Makusha Hall in Shurugwi, Rothwell Extension in Zvimba, at KRDC Multipurpose Hall in Lupane, Pamal Agency Estate Complex, and Marondera Centre District office, among others.

Among people turned away in some centres were aliens and people with defaced identity cards.

Notably, publicity of the start of the third phase of the crucial BVR exercise has been overshadowed by the political developments in the country.

Meanwhile, civil society organisations have called for calm and peace in light of the military takeover of strategic governments spots in Harare this week with harmonised elections due next year.

Source: ZimRights