Military takeover: Zimbabwe needs a sustainable political solution

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) continues to closely monitor the unfolding political developments in Zimbabwe since the military takeover on Wednesday, November 14, 2017.

There is need for a speedy and peaceful resolution of the current stand-off between the Zimbabwe Defense Forces (ZDF) and political leadership in the ruling party Zanu-PF in order to diffuse the anxiety and uncertainty in the country.

The peace and calm that has prevailed in this country during this period is commendable and should be maintained by all Zimbabweans throughout the current impasse.

ZimRights notes the efforts of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Roman Catholic Church clergy, who are attempting to mediate among the feuding parties.

After the SADC Troika Plus Ministerial Council Chairperson Meeting in Gaborone on Thursday, November 16, the Organ Troika recommended for an urgent Extra-Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government on Zimbabwe.

This signals another round of SADC involvement in Zimbabwean affairs previous ones of which have failed to address the underlying political factors causing cyclic instability in Zimbabwe, mainly lack of durable and sustainable democratic reforms.

As a human rights organisation, ZimRights favours a solution by local stakeholders and the international community that will lead to civilian authority, human rights respect, constitutionalism and democratic elections.

As we have consistently argued, Zimbabwe needs a transition to democracy, which is guided by the will of the people, rather than repeated preservation of an undemocratic political dispensation and a scenario of State capture, which have sparked the current instability.

