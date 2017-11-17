BVR Phase 3 commences amidst uncertainty

Phase 3 of the Biometric Voter registration blitz kicked off yesterday amidst tensions that have engulfed the nation since early hours of Wednesday morning.

Reports from Bulawayo, Gwanda and Nkayi Districts indicate that the exercise commenced as scheduled but with a low registration turnout. However in some areas the blitz failed to take off on time for instance in Nkayi Ward 21 Guwe Primary School registration centre. It was reported that Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) officials arrived in the late afternoon and only managed to register a few people from the community as most of them had gone back to their homes.

In Bulawayo Ward 18 and 22 registration tents collapsed due to a heavy thunderstorm on the eve of the commencement of phase 3 leading to a late start of the registration.

The first day for Gwanda Ward 4 registration centre at Stanmore Primary School had a low turnout, with only 15 people having been registered an hour before closing time. It was also interesting to note that there were no directional or ZEC markings indicating the location of a registration centre.

Late opening of BVR centres as a result of unforeseen logistical challenges adverse weather conditions and the complex political-security dynamics may prompt calls for extension of the BVR blitz.

Source: Habakkuk Trust