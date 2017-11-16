Statement on the political situation in Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) as one of the five Independent Commissions Supporting Democracy in Zimbabwe notes the political situation unfolding in the country. Independent Commissions Supporting Democracy in Zimbabwe are mandated among other objectives to support and entrench human rights and democracy, to protect the sovereignty and interests of the people and to promote constitutionalism as provided for in Section 233 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act 2013.

The ZHRC is encouraged by assurances by the military concerning the imperative to uphold constitutionalism and values of justice, non-violence, human rights and freedoms in resolving the current political situation. The Commission also observes the positive assurances of non-interference in the discharge of duties by arms of Government, including the Judiciary and the Legislature as well as the appeal made to different sectors of society to perform their functions and duties in a responsible manner that promotes peace, stability, unity and development in the country.

As the country awaits with anxiety the resolution of the current situation, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission further implores the military to continue to exercise restraint bearing in mind the duty of the State and every person to respect, protect, promote and fulfil fundamental rights and freedoms as provided for in Section 44 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, in particular, the sanctity of life. Finally, the ZHRC encourages that there be a quick return to constitutionalism and democracy so that the people of Zimbabwe can continue to enjoy their fundamental rights and freedoms.

Source: Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC)