ERC calls for clear road map towards the restoration of a constitutional order necessary for the holding of democratic, free and fair elections in 2018

In light of the recent events in the country where the military has reportedly taken control of critical state agencies and apparatus, the Election Resource Centre (ERC) calls on the people of Zimbabwe to remain peaceful. The ERC strongly encourages the restoration of constitutional civilian order.

The ERC also implores those in authority to immediately avail a clear road map towards the restoration of a civilian constitutional order by ensuring they abide by the Constitution of Zimbabwe bearing in mind that the country is in the process of preparing for elections in 2018.