Civil society urges resolution of Zimbabwe’s political impasse

A coalition of 22 civic groups, NGO Human Rights Forum, has commented on the current political situation in Zimbabwe, saying there is fear and uncertainty which needs stakeholders to pursue peace and faster return to a constitutional order.

Army commander, General Constantino Chiwenga and 90 officers addressed journalists on the infighting in the ruling party Zanu-PF and government on Monday, November 13, 2017, before soldiers and tanks seized strategic government positions in Harare on Tuesday night, November 14.

NGO Forum board chairperson, Jestina Mukoko, addressed a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, November 15 flanked by two board members, Okay Machisa, the director of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) and Roselyn Hanzi, the director of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

“The Forum is gravely concerned with the current political developments in Zimbabwe which have resulted in uncertainty and fear among all people in Zimbabwe,” said Mukoko who is the director of Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP).

“The Forum therefore calls upon all stakeholders to adhere to their constitutional mandates and to conduct their duties guided by our Constitution in a manner that reflects the resolve of Zimbabweans to live as equals in liberty, peace and harmony, free from fear, and in prosperity.

“We also call upon the Defence Forces of Zimbabwe, political leadership in the country, SADC, AU and the international community to urgently and expeditiously facilitate the resolution of the current political impasse and an urgent return to constitutionalism.

“It is imperative for the preservation of peace, respect of the rule of law, democracy and the enjoyment of all human rights by all people for immediate restoration of the constitutional order.”

The Forum insisted that it is a non-partisan non-governmental organisation motivated by the desire to see an environment conducive to the enjoyment of human rights and liberties by all.

Source: ZimRights