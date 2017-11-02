VISET, ERC and ZimRights join hands in Voter Education and Mobilisation

Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET) today held a Vendors Voter Mobilization Campaign workshop in collaboration with the Election Resource Center (ERC) and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights). The campaign targeted vendors operating in Harare’s Central Business District and it seeks to address is the problem of low participation of vendors in the ongoing voter registration and voting in local and national elections. The workshop was attended by over 60 vendors drawn VISET’s Socio-Economic Champions (SOCHAMPs) structures.

It is estimated that, street vendors now constitute 60 percent of the now dominant informal sector, therefore for an election to be successful and democratic in Zimbabwe, this critical sector must understand their rights and responsibilities, and must be sufficiently knowledgeable and well informed to cast ballots and to participate meaningfully in the voting process.

Source: Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET)