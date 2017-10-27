Gweru General Hospital refuses to treat a poor patient who had no cash but willing to pay through Ecocash

A patient admitted at Gweru General Hospital on the 26th of October 2017 was not attended to on the basis that he had no means to pay for medical bills. The patient asked to pay through Ecocash but the hospital authorities insisted on cash or swipe.

Despite his worsening condition, he was kept unattended, leading to some members of the public reporting the matter to the Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa to sensetise other stakeholders.

This type of behaviour is not expected at a hospital, a facility which should prioritise human life no matter what circumstances. This has raised so many questions on whether the lives of the poor is of any significance in the hands of government health service providers.

Source: ACT Southern Africa