Mobile voter registration – Clickable map of date and locations

Mobile voter registration is currently ON, through 19 December. ZEC kits will be moving to different locations on a schedule with four phases.

To make it easier for you to know where to register to vote when, we have made this map. Just click on where you stay and you’ll see the dates and locations for registration near you.

View the Harare Province (including Epworth and Chitungwiza) map here

Rest of the country coming soon!

Things to know

To register to vote you will need to bring your ID showing you are a citizen (Zimbabwe passport or plastic or metal ID or waiting pass marked Citizen) and proof of residence. This can be any kind of bill or bank statement or postmarked letter to your address. If you do not have this you can also complete a VR9 affidavit at the registration centre when you are there.

If for any reason you are not able to register to vote, insist on a VR5 form from ZEC stating why they would not register you to vote. You can then send us a picture of this within 7 days of the incident and we can help connect you to a lawyer to help challenge this with a Magistrate.

During mobile registration, the voter registration centres are open 7 days a week.

You can also check out the Android app Zim BVR Centres

Spread the word!