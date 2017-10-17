State of Service Delivery Report: Cities at the Crossroads

Introduction and summary of key findings

This report presents the findings of the ‘We Pay You Deliver’ (WPYD) Project baseline survey. The ‘We Pay You Deliver Project’ focuses on harnessing citizen demand for improved service delivery and transparent use of public resources. It is implemented through the Zimbabwe ACT Alliance composed of the Danish Church Aid (DCA), Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA), Harare Residents Trust (HRT), Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA), Habakkuk Trust, Women’s Institute for Leadership Development (WILD), Zimbabwe Women Resources Centre Network and Diakonia. The project is being implemented in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare and Masvingo.

The aim of the survey is to assess the current status of social services delivery in four cities. The cities are Bulawayo, Harare, Masvingo and Mutare. The survey focused on eight issues namely citizen-local authority engagement, citizen-residents association engagement, rates payment and council financial management, roads and public transport, water, sanitation and hygiene, housing, solid waste management, health and education.

Source: We Pay You Deliver Consortium