MDC-T activists assaulted in Chitungwiza

The Zimbabwe Peace Project responded to reports of politically motivated violence linked to the Biometric Voters registration process in Chitungwiza on 16 October 2017.

After a meeting at the ruling party offices it is alleged that a resolution was made to eliminate MDC-T activists who include Simon John, Gertrude Machakaride, Ethrida Chidavaenzi and Amos Kaliyati. Amos had been providing affidavit forms for prospective voters at his house to fill in and forward to one Mavhura a lawyer to certify. An unidentified object was then detonated at Amos’ house injuring his wife and damaging the roof of the house. Police have not yet visited the home for investigations.

Another activist, Simon John, has been placed in police custody despite having visible wounds after being assaulted by known Zanu PF youths who include Peter Anusa. Peter Anusa has been repeatedly named as a perpetrator of political violence despite police inaction against him.

The Zimbabwe Peace Project reiterates the need to set up a special investigations committee to investigate cases of political violence that have been reported since the BVR process started. The BVR process is a new process and requires rigorous voter education as well as mobilisation and different groups must be allowed to carry out their programmes without hinderances as required by the Electoral Act.

The Electoral Act that deals with voter registration offences is clear in Part 37 where it says any one person who (a) by intimidation, fraud or misrepresentation causes or induces or attempts to cause or induce any person or any group of persons generally to refrain from registering or taking steps to register as a voter or voters, as the case may be; or shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level fourteen or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years or to both such fine and such imprisonment.

The Zimbabwe Peace Project calls upon the relevant authorities to apply the law in the face of increasing violations.

ZPP is a Non Governmental Organization that was founded in 2000 by a group of faith based and human rights NGOs working and interested in human rights and peace-building initiatives. ZPP has become a vehicle for civic interventions in times of political crises. In particular, ZPP seeks to monitor and document incidents of human rights violations and breaches of peace.

If you are concerned about acts of violence in your community, ZPP encourages you to get in touch with us on Hotline and WhatsApp numbers: +263 774 883 406 and +263 774 883 417 Toll Free: 080 80199

Source: Zimbabwe Peace Project