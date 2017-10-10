Zvorwadza arrested over Mugabe day-dreaming comments

ZIMBABWEAN police on Tuesday 10 October 2017 arrested Stendrick Zvorwadza, a pro-democracy campaigner and charged him with undermining authority or insulting President Robert Mugabe.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers from Harare Central Police Station’s Law and Order Section arrested Zvorwadza, who is the chairperson of the National Vendors Union Zimbabwe, at his Harare residence on Tuesday 10 October 2017 and charged him with undermining authority or insulting the president as defined in Section 33 (2) (a) (ii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

The ZRP officers claimed that the 47 year-old Zvorwadza, who is represented by Roselyn Hanzi, Jeremiah Bamu and Agnes Muzondo of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights undermined authority of or insulted President Mugabe when he granted an interview to the Daily News, a local national daily newspaper, in which he allegedly stated that the ZANU PF leader was day dreaming, old and a dead man walking.

In an article published on Monday 09 October 2017, the Daily News quoted Zvorwadza dismissing some utterances issued by President Mugabe who over the weekend told his ZANU PF party supporters in Harare that the government would drive out some informal sector traders from operating in Harare’s central business district.

The ZRP officers claimed that Zvorwadza uttered the following words: “As informal sector we will not listen to such nonsense, we will stay in the streets. He is day dreaming. I bet with my head, the President has no capacity to remove vendors from streets. He must depart this issue of day dreaming. Mugabe must appreciate the role of the informal sector. Zimbabweans must understand that Mugabe is old and he is a dead man walking.”

Zvorwadza was certain to spend Tuesday night in custody at Harare Central Police Station.

Source: Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights