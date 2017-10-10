ZESN observing the Biometric Voter Registration exercise

The nationwide Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) blitz is commencing today in selected wards of the 10 provinces in Zimbabwe. The first phase of the BVR exercise will run for 16 days from 10 October to 25 October 2017. As part of its mandate of promoting democratic elections in Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) is deploying 2000 observers comprising static (registration centre based observers), for all the four phases of the registration period.

The observation of the registration exercise will enable ZESN to measure compliance with the Constitution, Electoral Laws as well as regional and international standards thus informing its advocacy interventions for electoral reform.

ZESN is calling upon all eligible citizens to go out and register to vote under the BVR system. Citizens are reminded that if you don’t register you can’t vote in 2018.

As part of efforts to gather and disseminate credible electoral information, ZESN will be releasing regular information updates throughout the entire registration process. Citizens and interested stakeholders can receive updates and participate on the following ZESN information outlets:

Facebook: Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN)

Twitter handle:@ZESN1

Website: www.zesn.org.zw

Source: Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN)