Report on the Chitungwiza regional residents convention held on 16 September at Talichim Church in Chitungwiza

Brief background to the Chitungwiza Regional Residents Convention

The Chitungwiza Regional Residents Convention was held at Talichim church in Chitungwiza on the 16th of September 2017 with 720 delegates in attendance arose from a resolution of a Residents Leaders Summit that was held in Gweru on the 21st of July 2017. The delegates to the convention were drawn from Chitungwiza’s ward 1 up to ward 25 including Nyatsime and Manyame rural.

Representatives from residents associations (RAs) including the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA), Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA), United Mutare Residents and Ratepayers Trust (UMRRT), Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers Alliance (MURRA), Harare Residents Trust (HRT), Gweru Residents Forum (GRF) and Chitungwiza Residents Trust (CHITREST) ((now known as Chitungwiza and Manyame Rural Residents Association (CAMERA)) then convened in Gweru to seek solutions to address the challenges currently confronting Zimbabwean citizens.

The Residents Leaders Summit resolved to have six (6) regional residents conventions held simultaneously in Harare, Bulawayo, Chitungwiza, Mutare, Masvingo and Gweru on the 16th of September 2017. These regional symposiums were to cover the ongoing processes including the residents’ movement’s long-term election and service provision observation initiative and launching the Residents Manifesto. The Gweru Summit had recognized the vantage point that the residents’ movement occupies the intersection of service delivery, local governance and elections, especially the local government elections. There was consensus at the Residents Leaders Summit that a host of existing and looming urban challenges need collective efforts to be leveraged at a national level for purposes of coming up with people-owned sustainable initiatives meant to improve the lives of the general citizens of Zimbabwe, hence the working together of RAs in partnership with the Danish Church Aid (DCA).

Source: Chitrest