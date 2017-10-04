Resurfacing Terror – September Monthly Monitoring Report

Executive Summary

There was an increase in the number of violations in September from 149 to 178 cases. Nearly seventy percent (69.5%) of perpetrators are reported to belong to the ruling Zanu PF party while 12.9% of the perpetrators are of unknown political affiliation. Just over fourteen percent (14.1%) of the perpetrators are reported to be police officers. An increase in unknown political affiliation of perpetrators is due to an increase in the number of cases perpetrated by traditional leaders some of whom have not declared their political affiliation. Most of the traditional leaders have been integral in marshalling citizens for the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) process which was proclaimed and launched by President Mugabe on 14 September. The increase in incidents perpetrated by police stems from arbitrary arrests and police involvement in disrupting demosntratiosn and protests triggered by the deteriorating economic conditions. A rapid spike in prices in the last week of September provoked citizen unrest that elicited heavy handed responses from police.

There was a decrease in the number of intraparty violence cases recorded from eight to five. The cases in September occurred in Zimbabew African National Union Patriotic Front (Zanu PF), People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Movement for Democratic Change – Tsvangirai (MDC-T) and were recorded in Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East and Masvingo, Bulawayo and Harare. The political disputes recorde in the PDP did not degenerate into violence.

Harassment and intimidation cases increased in September to 119 recorded violations followed by discrimination with 21 violations, theft/looting with 18 and then assault with 10. Mashonaland Central had the highest recorded violations for September with 52, distantly followed by Manicaland with 28 and Mashonaland East with 23. Mashonaland Central was the venue of the Presidential youth interface rally in September and these rallies have come to be associated with human rights violations particularly harassment and intimidation of people who areforced to attend the rallies.

Most of the perpetrators are males standing at 325 of the 341 perpetrators. Out of 1575 victims recorded, 688 are female.

Source: Zimbabwe Peace Project