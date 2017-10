As the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) prepares to launch the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) blitz on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, ZimRights has shared the consolidated schedule of the BVR centres by phase.

Archives Archives Select Month October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017

Categories Categories Select Category Analysis and Comment (16) Democracy (4) Economy (6) Education (2) Elections (49) Health (7) Human Rights (79) Legislation (13) Local Government (24) Media (7) Our Campaigns (6) Political Parties (12) Women (3) Youth (1)