Journalist charged with criminal nuisance over donation of used undergarments

POLICE in Mutare on Tuesday 03 October 2017 charged NewsDay journalist Kenneth Nyangani with criminal nuisance following the publication of a story in the daily newspaper on Monday 02 October 2017 over the donation of some used undergarments reportedly sourced by First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Nyangani, who was arrested on Monday 02 October 2017 by some Zimbabwe Republic Police members and is represented by Passmore Nyakureba of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), was charged with criminal nuisance as defined in section 46 (2) (v) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 following the publication of a story published in Newsday newspaper’s edition of Monday 02 October 2017.

Newsday reported that Esau Mupfumi, the ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chikanga-Dangamvura constituency handed over the donation from Grace comprising of used undergarments and night garbs to some ZANU PF party supporters at a meeting held in Mutare in Manicaland province over the weekend.

ZLHR understands that Mupfumi filed the report with the police and deposed to a statement which is unclear if the legislator is the complainant himself or the First Lady.

Nyangani is expected to appear at Mutare Magistrates Court on Wednesday 04 October 2017.

Source: Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights