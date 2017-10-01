Centre for Innovation and Technology launches an Online Streaming Platform

Centre for Innovation and Technology a creative hub has announced that they will next month launch an online streaming platform to be known as AsakheOnline. The platform takes advantage of the increase in the number of people who use social media especially young people. The platform offering content on demand will be streaming live on the CITE Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. The shows will also be available on our YouTube channel and we will share highlights of the shows on Whatsapp said Zenzele Ndebele, CITE Director.

AsakheOnline will target young people between the ages of 18 and 35 years as the primary audience.

“We want to offer alternative space for views and news to young people in Zimbabwe,” Ndebele said. “There are few alternative media in Zimbabwe with most either owned by the state or aligned to the state.”

Ndebele said 37 years after Independence, Zimbabwe’s television space was limited with only one television station. Most Zimbabweans subscribe to digital satellite television or watch free to air channels. In addition, with a bulk of the population in Zimbabwe made up 0f youths, it was telling that there is no radio or television station focuses on them. As a result, youths do not have a medium that focuses on them despite their huge appetite for information as seen by the high internet usage among the youth.

Social media offers an opportunity to fill in the information gap and AsakheOnline seeks to plug that gap in the country, said Ndebele.

This social media-oriented platform will host shows on the variety of issues from politics, entertainment to social issues. It will stream live for 2 hours daily from 8am-10am for the first six months and the frequency will be increased as the market responds.

Editor’s Notes:

About CITE

The Centre for Innovation and Technology is a creative hub established in 2015 to use new technologies and art to support social movements, talented change makers, and innovators. CITE offers a space where young people from different backgrounds and professions meet, discuss ideas and collaborate on various development projects and social inventions

For more information contact

Zenzele Ndebele

0773 103 263

Source: Centre for Innovation and Technology