ZEC meets stakeholders in Mat North

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) met civic groups and media houses at Lupane Local Board Hall and briefed them on the ongoing Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) process ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) representatives led by Lupane Local Chapter Chairperson, June Mpofu, attended the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)’s briefing with stakeholders convened by ZEC Provincial Elections Officer for Matebeleland North Province, Mark Ndlovu, which held on September 26, 2017, in Lupane.

At the meeting, ZEC detailed its plans for the carrying out the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) process in the province.

ZEC informed stakeholders that the voter registration had begun on September 18, 2017, and there will be 220 kits to cover all seven districts in Matabeleland North.

Accreditation of monitors for the voter registration process had commenced and the electoral body is training 660 voter registration officers to cover the province.

Local observers were invited to monitor the voter registration process and could now get accredited at Half Way Lodge along Victoria Falls road from 25 September to December 31 between 8 am – 5 pm.

ZEC said the BVR will take 72 days with 16 days being dedicated to cover each district.

The mobile registration blitz will kick-off on October 5 and run until October 20, beginning with Binga followed by Lupane, Tsholotsho Mguza,Bibi, Nkai and end with Hwange.

The blitz will end on December 6 and preparation of the voters’ roll will begin, the Commission added.

Organisations will be permitted to train their voter educators as guided by the constitution, or under the supervision of ZEC officials.

Source: ZimRights