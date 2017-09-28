Police summon CiZC Spokesperson Dumisani Nkomo

Inspector Mhandu attached at Bulawayo Central Police Station’s Law and Order department has summoned Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition spokesperson and Executive Director of Habakkuk Trust Mr Dumisani Nkomo.

For the past two days suspected state security agents in a white vehicle had been trailing Mr Nkomo following him at work and home before Inspector Mhandu summoned him to appear at the central police station in Bulawayo tomorrow (Friday) morning. Mr Nkomo professed ignorance why the police have summoned him saying “I am law abiding citizen committed to the vision of a democratic peaceful society.”

Zimbabwe’s state security agents have become notorious for perpetrating gross human rights violations targeting civil society leaders, activists and opposition activists. The violations range from torture to enforced disappearances. In a related case, police this week arrested #ThisFlag leader Pastor Evan Mawarire after he exposed shortages of fuel in Harare and charged him with four counts of attempting to subvert a constitutionally elected government.

Source: Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition