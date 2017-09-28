Call for Broadcasting Authority Board Nominations – Bill Watch 34/2017

The Broadcasting Services Act provides that 3 of the 12 members of the board of the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe [BAZ] must be appointed by the President from a list of 6 nominees submitted by Parliament’s Committee on Standing Rules and Orders. At least one of these three members must be a woman [section, section 4(2)(b) and (3)]. The Committee has published an invitation to the public to nominate candidates for consideration by it. All candidates must be Zimbabwean citizens and have integrity and experience and competence in broadcasting matters.

This invitation gives the general public an opportunity to influence how BAZ carries out its many important functions. These functions include evaluating applications for all broadcasting licences and the monitoring of broadcasting licensees’ tariffs to protect the interests of consumers. Veritas urges readers to consider nominating qualified candidates.

Deadline for submission of nominations to the Committee is 30th September. The full text of Parliament’s invitation is on the Veritas website [link].

How to submit nominations: Nomination material must consist of a typewritten submission of no more than two A4 pages long stating why the person nominated is a suitable candidate together with a completed nomination form [the form to be used is attached to this bulletin].

Nominations must be addressed to: the Clerk of Parliament in envelopes clearly marked with the name of the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe and must either be posted, hand delivered or emailed to:

The Parliament of Zimbabwe

Parliament Building

Cnr. K. Nkrumah Avenue and Third Street

P.O. Box CY 298

Causeway, Harare

Email: hr@parlzim.gov.zw

Source: Veritas